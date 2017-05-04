Public Hearing on Amended Bill No. 17-07 - Solar Facilities and Floating Zone

The County Council of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-07, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, May 2, 2017: AN ACT to: Delete existing Code provisions related to solar collection systems and adopt new provisions defining three categories of solar energy systems, identifying in which Zoning districts the solar energy systems may be located as a permitted use, establishing a Commercial Solar Facility Floating Zone and certain other criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.