Parents Temporarily Lose Custody of K...

Parents Temporarily Lose Custody of Kids Over YouTube Videos

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC Washington

A Frederick County, Maryland, couple lost temporary custody of their children after YouTube videos showed them shouting and shoving their kids, which the parents said were just video pranks. Mike and Heather Martin, of Ijamsville, Maryland, had a YouTube channel with videos of their interactions with their children, which some said showed the pair being verbally and physically abusive with their kids, Emma, 12, and Cody, 9. The Martins said the videos were pranks and staged, including their kids' tearful reactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... 8 hr Michu Pichu 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar '17 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick (Oct '16) Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC