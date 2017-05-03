Parents Temporarily Lose Custody of Kids Over YouTube Videos
A Frederick County, Maryland, couple lost temporary custody of their children after YouTube videos showed them shouting and shoving their kids, which the parents said were just video pranks. Mike and Heather Martin, of Ijamsville, Maryland, had a YouTube channel with videos of their interactions with their children, which some said showed the pair being verbally and physically abusive with their kids, Emma, 12, and Cody, 9. The Martins said the videos were pranks and staged, including their kids' tearful reactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|8 hr
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC