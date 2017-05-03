Parents Temporarily Lose Custody of Kids Over YouTube Videos

A Frederick County, Maryland, couple lost temporary custody of their children after YouTube videos showed them shouting and shoving their kids, which the parents said were just video pranks. Mike and Heather Martin, of Ijamsville, Maryland, had a YouTube channel with videos of their interactions with their children, which some said showed the pair being verbally and physically abusive with their kids, Emma, 12, and Cody, 9. The Martins said the videos were pranks and staged, including their kids' tearful reactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.