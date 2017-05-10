Notice of Public Hearing on Rezoning Case #R-16-01 - Urbana Planned Unit Development / Mixed Use Dev
The hearing will be limited to consideration of the contents of the letters , including but not limited to the applicants' request to amend their application. Copies of the letters may be obtained from the Council's Office, First Floor, Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland 21701 or on Frederick County Government's website at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/council .
