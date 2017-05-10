Notice of Public Hearing on Rezoning ...

Notice of Public Hearing on Rezoning Case #R-16-01 - Urbana Planned Unit Development / Mixed Use Dev

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: City of Frederick County

The hearing will be limited to consideration of the contents of the letters , including but not limited to the applicants' request to amend their application. Copies of the letters may be obtained from the Council's Office, First Floor, Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland 21701 or on Frederick County Government's website at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/council .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... May 3 Michu Pichu 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar '17 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick (Oct '16) Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC