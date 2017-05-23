MD: Metro Safe Track Work to Affect Red Line in June

May 24--Frederick commuters who use Metro will have to adjust their plans in June as the transit system shuts down part of the Red Line for the last stage of its Safe Track maintenance program. A 5-mile section of the line between the Shady Grove and Twinbrook stations will be shut down for nine days beginning June 17 and June 25 for work that includes crosstie replacement, rail work and welding, according to a news release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

