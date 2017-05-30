Maryland has new law to help fight opioid addiction
Legislation to battle heroin and opioid overdoses in Maryland with education, prevention, treatment and law enforcement was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Larry Hogan. Matt and Cheryl Godbey, whose 24-year-old daughter Emily died in November from a fentanyl overdose, came from Frederick, Maryland, for the bill-signing ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May '17
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC