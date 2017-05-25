Maryland has new law to help fight op...

Maryland has new law to help fight opioid addiction

Thursday May 25 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Matt and Cheryl Godbey, of Frederick, Maryland, stand in front of the Maryland State House on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan signed a package of legislation aimed at battling heroin and opioid overdoses. Their daughter, Emily, died in November from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 24. "We just don't want other families to hurt like we are," Matt Godbey said.

