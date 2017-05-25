Maryland has new law to help fight opioid addiction

Matt and Cheryl Godbey, of Frederick, Maryland, stand in front of the Maryland State House on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan signed a package of legislation aimed at battling heroin and opioid overdoses. Their daughter, Emily, died in November from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 24. "We just don't want other families to hurt like we are," Matt Godbey said.

