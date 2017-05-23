Ladd Lane Shooting Incident
On Monday evening, May 15, 2017, at approximately 5:03 p.m., Frederick County Emergency Communications received a report of what was believed to be gunshots coming from the area of the Emmanuel Alliance Church in the 7100 block of Ladd Lane in Frederick. The church faces New Design Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May 3
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC