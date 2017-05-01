Hazmat Crews Investigate Suspicious P...

Hazmat Crews Investigate Suspicious Package At Frederick Memorial Hospital

Hazmat crews are investigating the contents of a package after two patients arrived at a Frederick hospital seeking treatment for respiratory problems and burns on Tuesday. Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Chief Chop Jewell said hazmat crews responded at about noon to Frederick Memorial Hospital after the patients arrived at the emergency room with the package containing an unknown substance.

