Fort Detrick garrison changes command...

Fort Detrick garrison changes command in ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Stars and Stripes

At a ceremony Thursday morning, Halter took over command from Col. Robert A. O'Brien IV, a former infantryman who handed off the role after a two-year stint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... May 3 Michu Pichu 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar '17 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick (Oct '16) Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Frederick County was issued at May 16 at 4:45PM EDT

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC