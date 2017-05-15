287(g) Steering Committee Meeting

Monday May 8

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual 287 Steering Committee meeting on June 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the First Floor Hearing Room of Winchester Hall which is located at 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, 21701. The committee will discuss the current mission and vision of the 287 program as well as present relevant data from the program.

