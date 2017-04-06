'Welcoming Frederick' seminar on tap

Thursday Apr 6

The Frederick Center in collaboration with FreeState Justice will host a one-day seminar, Welcoming Frederick, on April 29. The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and takes place at the Frederick Community College Conference Center, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Building E, in Frederick. Welcoming Frederick 2017 is geared toward professionals in the fields of education, medicine, mental health, social services, law enforcement, human resources, and allied professions to learn about, discuss, and create action plans to be more affirming to LGBTQ students, patients, clients, and colleagues.

