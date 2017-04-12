U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) - Investm...

U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) - Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates

4/11/2017 - U.S. Silica Holdings had its price target raised by analysts at Simmons from $63.50 to $64.50. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

