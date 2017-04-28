Staff Attorney Midwestern MD Office
MD Legal Aid Midwestern Office located in Frederick, MD, announces a full-time general practice staff attorney with experience in bankruptcy and foreclosure to qualified applicants to handle all functions related to case work from initial intake through representation of clients before all relevant agencies, courts, etc. Admitted to practice in State of MD, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|Mar '17
|Trump 2020
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC