Staff Attorney Midwestern MD Office

MD Legal Aid Midwestern Office located in Frederick, MD, announces a full-time general practice staff attorney with experience in bankruptcy and foreclosure to qualified applicants to handle all functions related to case work from initial intake through representation of clients before all relevant agencies, courts, etc. Admitted to practice in State of MD, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in Maryland.

