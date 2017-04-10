Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner to Make Budget Presentation on April 13
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner will present the citizens of Frederick County with her fiscal year 2018 budget on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Md. The County Council will also hold public hearings on the budget.
