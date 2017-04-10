Amended Bill No. 17-04 Notice of Public Hearing

The Frederick County Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-04, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, April 4, 2017: AN ACT to: amend Chapter 1-19 of the Frederick County Code to allow farm distilleries, farm distillery tasting rooms, and limited tasting rooms for farm breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the Agriculture and Resource Conservation zoning districts.

