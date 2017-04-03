There's a dark side to egg freezing that no one is talking about
Back in 2010, when she first started to think about procedure, major medical organizations still considered it experimental and the internet was devoid of egg freezing blogs and websites. Adams had to research the process in her public library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|Mar 20
|Trump 2020
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC