Taney statue is moved from outside Frederick City Hall

A bust of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney will no longer greet visitors outside Frederick's City Hall . The bronze likeness of the Maryland native who wrote the watershed Dred Scott decision affirming slavery160 years ago, was gently loosened Saturday morning by a crew of three men and loaded by a small crane into the back of an old Chevy pickup truck.

