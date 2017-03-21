Syngene Release: G:BOX Chemi XX6 Imager Used To Study Effects Of Stressors On Bacteria

Frederick, MD: Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to announce its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager is being utilized by scientists at the University of Warwick in the UK to rapidly and accurately analyze how Gram positive bacteria react to stressors. This is providing information on phenotypic changes and may identify potential genetic targets, which could help in developing new anti-microbial therapies for drug-resistant bacteria.

