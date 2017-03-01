Storms down trees, bring power outage...

Storms down trees, bring power outages to Virginia, Maryland

Read more: The Washington Post

Dominion Power said more than 4,600 customers were without power in Northern Virginia, and more than 1,200 Pepco customers west of Interstate 270 had lost power, according to the utility . Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service urged residents from Frederick, Md., to Charlottesville, Va., to "take cover now" as winds gusting beyond 60 mph downed trees along the Interstate 81 corridor.

