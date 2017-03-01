Storms down trees, bring power outages to Virginia, Maryland
Dominion Power said more than 4,600 customers were without power in Northern Virginia, and more than 1,200 Pepco customers west of Interstate 270 had lost power, according to the utility . Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service urged residents from Frederick, Md., to Charlottesville, Va., to "take cover now" as winds gusting beyond 60 mph downed trees along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|EndBigotry
|28
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC