Police thwart Frederick school shooting threat

An 18-year-old student is in police custody after Catoctin High School officials and law enforcement were notified by a concerned parent about a potential threat of violence at the Frederick County school. Nichole Cevario, of Thurmont, faces charges of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

