Lead Audio Visual Technician | Audio ...

Lead Audio Visual Technician | Audio Design Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: InfoComm International

The Lead Audio/Video technician will oversee onsite installation of new audio/video systems and the upgrade of existing systems. Technician needs to be highly skilled in one or more technical disciplines and significant integration experience .

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoComm International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... Mon Trump 2020 1
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC