Frederick To Remove Busts Of Taney, First Governor
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery will be removed from a City Hall courtyard in western Maryland this weekend. Frederick officials announced Thursday that busts of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney and a bust of Maryland's first governor and slave owner Thomas Johnson will be moved Saturday.
