Expo shows latest trends for brides

1 hr ago

The bridal industry is like the medical field according to one vendor at Ranson's first annual bridal expo - people will never stop needing doctors and people will never stop getting married. Executive director of the Ranson Civic Center Debbie McClure said the expo attracted 48 vendors in total, which was a great turnout for Ranson's premier expo, according to McClure.

