Executive Jan Gardner to Hold Public Information Briefing - Thursday, March 2,
County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, to announce the recommendations of the School Construction Work Group. These recommendations include ways to save money on school construction.
