Executive Jan Gardner to Hold Public Information Briefing - Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m.

County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, to share about good things happening in Frederick County! The briefing will be held in the third floor meeting room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Md., and will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channel 19, and webcast at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/video .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.