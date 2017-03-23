Executive Jan Gardner to Hold Public Information Briefing - Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m.
County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a public information briefing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, to share about good things happening in Frederick County! The briefing will be held in the third floor meeting room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Md., and will be broadcast live on FCG TV, cable channel 19, and webcast at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/video .
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|Mar 20
|Trump 2020
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC