Executive Gardner Urges Community to Provide Input in Shaping County Budget

Today County Executive Jan Gardner urged the community to provide input to help shape the budget and shared information to consider regarding Operating Budget Requests and As part of open and transparent government, Executive Gardner announced an expansion of public outreach to gather feedback about the county budget through surveys on the county website. The surveys may be found by visiting www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/budgetsurveys , and will be available online until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3. In addition, there is a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at Winchester Hall, 12 E. Church Street, Frederick, Md.

