County Executive Gardner to Hold "Talk of the Town" Outreach Session with Residents on March 2

County Executive Jan Gardner continues her citizen-focused series called the "Talk of the Town" with Frederick County residents. The session will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the third floor meeting room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Md.

