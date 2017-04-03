Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center Receives Five Star Rating for Overall Quality
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick has received a five star rating for overall quality of care . "I would like to congratulate Aurora Health Management and their employees at Citizens for achieving this outstanding rating," stated Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.
