Canopy by Hilton Washington, DC/Bethesda Sets Fall Opening

Thursday Mar 2

PM Hotel Group and The Buccini/Pollin Group have plans to open a 177-room Canopy by Hilton Washington, DC/Bethesda North. Slated to open in the fall, the 177-room hotel will include 23 suites and a couple of three-bay presidential suites that incorporate design cues from the DC metro area.

