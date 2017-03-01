Canopy by Hilton Washington, DC/Bethesda Sets Fall Opening
PM Hotel Group and The Buccini/Pollin Group have plans to open a 177-room Canopy by Hilton Washington, DC/Bethesda North. Slated to open in the fall, the 177-room hotel will include 23 suites and a couple of three-bay presidential suites that incorporate design cues from the DC metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|EndBigotry
|28
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC