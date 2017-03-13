Behind the desk

Behind the desk

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Family: Wife, Barb; three children: Heidi and husband, Chris, and two grandsons in Frederick, Md.; Travis and wife, Chrissie, in Tyrone; and Garrett, Pittsburgh; and our little Pomeranian, Oscar. I'm a small- to midsize-customer focused contracting business whose primary focus is maintenance, repairs and home remodeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Frederick County was issued at March 13 at 5:18PM EDT

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC