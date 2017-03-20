Baltimore City Council members call o...

Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to stop arresting immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Council members formally called on federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials on Monday to refrain from arresting immigrants in the city unless they have committed a crime. City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents Southeast Baltimore, said many in his district are concerned about arrests in the Highlandtown and Greektown areas, including the detention of a father who had just dropped off an elementary school student at school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC