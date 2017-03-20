Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to stop arresting immigrants
Baltimore City Council members formally called on federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials on Monday to refrain from arresting immigrants in the city unless they have committed a crime. City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents Southeast Baltimore, said many in his district are concerned about arrests in the Highlandtown and Greektown areas, including the detention of a father who had just dropped off an elementary school student at school.
