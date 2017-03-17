24 hours at MGM National Harbor

MGM's new National Harbor is a stunning piece of modern architecture just outside D.C. The proximity of MGM's National Harbor casino and hotel to D.C. makes it the perfect choice for a quick getaway. And if you're looking for high-end restaurants and retail, a stunning spa and fitness center, a selection of indoor/outdoor bars, or a state-of-the-art theater, then you won't be disappointed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.