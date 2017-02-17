Tractor-trailer's cab severed in cras...

Tractor-trailer's cab severed in crash; driver survives

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Investigators look over the scene of a tractor-trailer after a crash on U.S. 15 north, Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2017, in Frederick, Md. Maryland State Police say the tractor-trailer's cab separated from the rest of the rig when the truck hit a guardrail, and then fell from a highway overpass onto a city street with the driver inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
test (Apr '16) Apr '16 none 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC