Report supports police car bombing suspect's insanity plea
In a photo provided by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Mueller is shown in an Aug. 6, 2016, police booking photo in Frederick, Maryland. Mueller, accused of pipe-bombing an unoccupied police car has had a mental-health evaluation that supports his insanity plea, but he also faces new federal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|EndBigotry
|28
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC