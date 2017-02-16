Overdose deaths lead to spike in orga...

Overdose deaths lead to spike in organ donations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Last year, there were a record number of organ transplants in the country, and in Maryland. Experts believe the increase is in part due to the growing heroin epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
test (Apr '16) Apr '16 none 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC