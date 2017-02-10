New Services from City Magnolia Enabl...

New Services from City Magnolia Enables Clients to Save and to Reach...

Thursday Feb 2

Celebrating its tenth anniversary of providing luxurious spa treatments and relaxing massages to clients throughout the Frederick region, City Magnolia Day Spa is pleased to announce its new bundled spa Solution Plans . These plans allow clients to purchase treatments in bulk, empowering them to achieve better and more consistent results while saving money.

