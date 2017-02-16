Murder by Marriage Coming to Way Off ...

Murder by Marriage Coming to Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, the Frederick area's only year-round producing theatre, is not only known for its Broadway-style Mainstage productions and one-of-a-kind Children's Theatre, but also for its interactive murder mysteries. Marquee Mysteries launched in 2005 with A Rock-n-Roll Golden Oldies Mystery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) 14 hr EndBigotry 28
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC