Murder by Marriage Coming to Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, the Frederick area's only year-round producing theatre, is not only known for its Broadway-style Mainstage productions and one-of-a-kind Children's Theatre, but also for its interactive murder mysteries. Marquee Mysteries launched in 2005 with A Rock-n-Roll Golden Oldies Mystery.
