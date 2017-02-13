Monocacy River Plan Public Outreach Efforts Clarified
Steps taken by the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board to notify the public about the 2016 Draft Monocacy Scenic River Management Plan were recently misrepresented. Both Frederick and Carroll County Governments, on behalf of the River Board, mailed notices to Monocacy River corridor landowners in October of last year, announcing the release of the River Board's Draft Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan 15
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
|test (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|none
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC