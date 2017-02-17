MD: County TransIT Scores High on Rid...

MD: County TransIT Scores High on Rider Survey

Feb. 21--More than 90 percent of passengers on TransIT Services of Frederick County believe the service is doing a good job of serving its customers, according to a recent survey. The transit service conducts a survey of riders every three years, and has maintained a rating of at least 94 percent for the past 10 years, according to a press release.

