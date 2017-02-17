Group seeks to showcase county's African-American history
Maryland was one of a number of states with constitutions that exempted white voters from poll tests and taxes as long as they could prove their grandfathers were registered to vote before 1869 and owned at least $500 worth of property. The Frederick judge's decision let the 30 African-Americans who registered ahead of the city's June election cast their votes without taking these tests, according to a story published in The Evening Post in 1913.
