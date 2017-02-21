Frederick Maryland Hotel & Conference Center Rebrands to Clarion Inn
On March 1, a Frederick hotel will re-open its doors as the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center. Formerly Frederick Maryland Hotel & Conference Center, the property has been part of the local community since 1979.
