Frederick Maryland Hotel & Conference Center Rebrands to Clarion Inn

47 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

On March 1, a Frederick hotel will re-open its doors as the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center. Formerly Frederick Maryland Hotel & Conference Center, the property has been part of the local community since 1979.

