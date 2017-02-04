DOH reports 57 Zika cases as of Feb. 2
By Philippine News Agency The Department of Health said Friday a total of 57 Zika cases have been reported in the country from January last year until last February 2. A vial of the NIAID Zika Virus Investigational DNA Vaccine, taken at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center's Pilot Plant in Frederick, Maryland. It said 38 of the cases were female and 19 were male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan 15
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16)
|May '16
|SDB
|1
|test (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|none
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC