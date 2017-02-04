DOH reports 57 Zika cases as of Feb. 2

By Philippine News Agency The Department of Health said Friday a total of 57 Zika cases have been reported in the country from January last year until last February 2. A vial of the NIAID Zika Virus Investigational DNA Vaccine, taken at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center's Pilot Plant in Frederick, Maryland. It said 38 of the cases were female and 19 were male.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.