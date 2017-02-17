Attaboy Beer's in Business, Walker's ...

Attaboy Beer's in Business, Walker's Grille Recruits Occidental Vet, Plus More Intel

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Eater

Entrepreneurs Brian and Carly Ogden January 25 officially opened the doors at Attaboy Beer . The latest brewery-taproom to call Frederick, Md., home - hear that knocking sound , Asheville, N.C.? - has taken up residence at 400 Sagner Ave., Suite 400.

