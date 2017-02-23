After data breach, Frederick schools ...

After data breach, Frederick schools adopt response policy

Read more: Education Week

The Frederick County school board has a new policy for responding to data breaches like the one that exposed Social Security numbers and other personal information of about 1,000 former students. It generally requires victim notification within 45 days of a verified security lapse.

