Train Self-Driving Cars Using Gta V

Self-driving cars are emerging as the Next Big Thing in tech, but striking out on your own can be difficult , meaning you'll probably need a gig at Google, Uber, or a major auto maker to really dig in and make progress - until now. The DeepDrive project came up with a unique way to let tech-savvy types tinker with autonomous driving tech - it repurposed popular video game Grand Theft Auto V as a self-driving car simulator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.