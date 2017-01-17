Train Self-Driving Cars Using Gta V
Self-driving cars are emerging as the Next Big Thing in tech, but striking out on your own can be difficult , meaning you'll probably need a gig at Google, Uber, or a major auto maker to really dig in and make progress - until now. The DeepDrive project came up with a unique way to let tech-savvy types tinker with autonomous driving tech - it repurposed popular video game Grand Theft Auto V as a self-driving car simulator.
