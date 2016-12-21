TasteCamp in June 2017 will focus att...

TasteCamp in June 2017 will focus attention on Md. wines

Drink Local Wine was created as a grassroots effort by several wine journalists to raise awareness of the presence of the industry in states not located on the West Coast, in the "other 47." Founded in 2008 by Jeff Siegel, "The Wine Curmudgeon," and Washington Post wine columnist Dave McIntyre , it spearheaded an annual Regional Wine Week and complemented those with an annual conference, hopscotching from Texas to Virginia to Missouri to Colorado and the landing in Baltimore for what turned out to be the last one, in the early spring of 2013. That program included a two-day conference and then a Twitter Tweet-Off at Camden Yards over looking the ballpark, the latter event drawing a crowd of wine professionals and the general public.

