Interstate crash in Maryland after motorcade passes; 1 dead

Wednesday Jan 25

Firefighters extinguish a car that caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 70, at the intersection of Interstate 270, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2017, in Frederick, Md. Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said the multiple-vehicle crash, which claimed at least one life, occurred as state police were assisting U.S. Capitol Police with a motorcade traveling from Washington, D.C., to West Virginia.

