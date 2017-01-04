Giant Eagle planning to close five su...

Giant Eagle planning to close five supermarkets

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Giant Eagle plans to close five supermarkets and four GetGo locations in Ohio, Maryland and in Altoona, the O'Hara-based grocer said. Three supermarkets and one GetGo are located in central Ohio; two supermarkets and one GetGo are located in northeastern Ohio.

