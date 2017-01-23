FredCo school system updates social m...

FredCo school system updates social media policy

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: ABC2 Maryland

High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 9:55AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 10:57AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 5:56AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 5:56AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester FREDERICK, Md. -- A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan 15 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
News Lot Owners Promise Criminal Complaint After Cem... (May '16) May '16 SDB 1
test (Apr '16) Apr '16 none 1
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,209,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC