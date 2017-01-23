FredCo school system updates social media policy

High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 9:55AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 10:57AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 5:56AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 24 at 5:56AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester FREDERICK, Md. -- A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.