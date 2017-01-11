Former Frederick resident sentenced i...

Former Frederick resident sentenced in child porn case

A former Frederick man received the maximum 60-year prison sentence Wednesday for sexually abusing young girls and videotaping the abuse in elaborate videos, the Maryland U.S Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Christopher Michael Salisbury, 38, produced "compilation videos" of the abuse of two young girls with music and captions.

